Recourse Efficiency Manager workshop set, openings still available for energy managers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Dozens of stakeholders and Resource Efficiency Managers have signed up to attend the 2023 Resource Efficiency Managers Workshop set for Apr. 17-20 at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s main campus at 475 Quality Circle, Huntsville Ala.



However, John Trudell, Huntsville Center REM program manager, said openings are still available for other government energy managers and he encourages energy managers interested in learning more about how REMs provide expertise to identify infrastructure energy improvements on government facilities to attend.



“Getting REMs under one roof once a year for the workshop gives attendees a chance to explore each other’s programs and projects and offers them the opportunity to learn from one another and focus on the best ways to reduce energy and water consumption and save the Department of Defense or other federal agencies money,” Trudell said.



Huntsville Center’s REM program improves installation energy programs by identifying projects and practices to reduce energy and water costs through a contracted subject matter expert.



REMs provide vital expertise to develop site energy and water plans that achieve energy efficiency, reduction, security, and resiliency through sustainable and renewable resources. They also help energy managers increase energy awareness, collect data for reporting site energy use and management, and support energy programs in the achievement of energy goals and mandates.



Energy managers interested in attending should send an email with their name and contact information to CEHNC-REM@usace.army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 Story ID: 438061 Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US by William Farrow