    8 FW, 38 FG hone skills in bilateral trainings

    Red Devil Fire Dawgs, ROKAF – hot on the scene

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jadon Davis, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter,

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.08.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell, Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert, Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat and Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Fighter Wing and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Air Force 38th Fighter Group conducted routine combined trainings at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 7, 2023.

    Trainings focused on contingency response and simulated several events from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear contamination to emergency landings.

    Both units operate variations of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and work together to help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    This work, 8 FW, 38 FG hone skills in bilateral trainings, by SrA Akeem Campbell, SSgt Sadie Colbert, TSgt Timothy Dischinat and SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

