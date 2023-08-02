8 FW, 38 FG hone skills in bilateral trainings

Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Fighter Wing and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Air Force 38th Fighter Group conducted routine combined trainings at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 7, 2023.



Trainings focused on contingency response and simulated several events from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear contamination to emergency landings.



Both units operate variations of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and work together to help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.