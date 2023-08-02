377th TSC command team visit 143d ESC deploying soldiers

Photo By Capt. Katherine Alegado | Maj. Gen. Susan Henderson, commanding general of the 377th Theater Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Katherine Alegado | Maj. Gen. Susan Henderson, commanding general of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, gather with deploying Soldiers of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC). 143d ESC will serve as the forward operational command post for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command and be critical to supporting three named operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility: Spartan Shield, Inherent Resolve, and Enduring Sentinel. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by 2nd Lt. Delphina Djeumeni) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas – Maj. Gen. Susan Henderson, 377th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Lopes, 377th TSC command sergeant major, visited deploying Soldiers of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) on Dec. 17, 2022.



Lopes deployed as the 143d ESC command sergeant major from 2018 to 2019 and said shared how “this is the fourth time (143d ESC) has been deployed, more than any other (Army Reserve) ESC. We’ve always done a great job.” He said that 80% of Soldiers deployed are from the reserve components. “There are Soldiers (all over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility) that depend on you to make a difference for them,” said Lopes.



Talent management, especially when it comes to deployment, is critical. According to the Army Chief of Staff, General James McConville, the Army has developed and implemented new processes for screening and selecting leaders for key positions. “It’s really about getting the right leaders in the right place at the right time,” stated McConville. “The goal is to create a comprehensive culture of talent development and management that will span Soldiers’ entire careers rather than just cropping up at key moments.”



Henderson spoke with Soldiers about her confidence in the 143d ESC’s senior leaders, specifically 143d ESC’s commanding general, Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, “A lot of thought went into who to bring down range. Your commanding general is the best… the senior leaders that we have picked are the right people to lead you in your endeavor.”



Another topic of discussion was resiliency. Many 143d ESC Soldiers are first-time deployers; for some, it is the first time leaving the country, which brings not only excitement but a myriad of stressors and anxieties. Therefore, reliable ways of coping with deployment stress are essential and assist with staying focused on the mission while keeping mental and physical health in check. “You have to make a plan for resiliency, and then you have to take care of each other,” said Henderson.



Henderson further provided guidance for a successful deployment, encouraging Soldiers to be a master of one’s trade, maintain professionalism, come back better than when they left, leave a legacy, and thank families for their support.



“You are going to support the warfighter. They defend us. We support them, and it’s an important mission. I’m depending on you to do it well,” said Henderson.