80th FGS identifies simulated UXO

U.S Air Force Master Sgt.'s David Varady (left), 80th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) flightline expediter, and Robert Pray, 80th FGS crew chief, examine post-attack reconnaissance sweep checklists during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2023. During the training, the 80th FGS Airmen were evaluated on their ability to respond to a simulated unexploded ordnance and return the flightline to normal operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

Maintainers from the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) performed a post-attack reconnaissance (PAR) sweep in search of potential chemical contamination or simulated unexploded ordnance (UXO) that could pose a threat to the Wolf Pack’s fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons. During their sweep, 80th FGS members located a simulated UXO, cordoned the area, and ultimately ensured the area was all clear.