Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    80th FGS identifies simulated UXO

    80th FGS identifies simulated UXO

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz | U.S Air Force Master Sgt.’s David Varady (left), 80th Fighter Generation Squadron...... read more read more

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.06.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maintainers from the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) performed a post-attack reconnaissance (PAR) sweep in search of potential chemical contamination or simulated unexploded ordnance (UXO) that could pose a threat to the Wolf Pack’s fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons. During their sweep, 80th FGS members located a simulated UXO, cordoned the area, and ultimately ensured the area was all clear.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 20:47
    Story ID: 438048
    Location: 26, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th FGS identifies simulated UXO, by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    80th FGS identifies simulated UXO
    80th FGS identifies simulated UXO
    80th FGS identifies simulated UXO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UXO
    Wolf Pack
    Training
    Juvats
    80th Fighter Generation Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT