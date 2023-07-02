Thrift store finds new home on Camp Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community gathered Feb. 7 to celebrate the reopening of the Humphreys Thrift Store.



Plans to move the location of the thrift store began more than a year ago as the thrift store began to outgrow their space. The thrift store now occupies a building once used for rapid COVID testing and is nestled near the 2nd Infantry Division and Eighth Army Museum and the Sentry Village Mall.



“It’s nice to come in this building and not have to worry about getting a COVID test,” joked Col. Seth Graves, Camp Humphreys garrison commander. “We started this journey at least 18 months ago (…) They needed to acquire new space. This was being utilized back then but fortunately for us, this opened up about six months ago, and it just made sense.”



The larger space allows the thrift store, operated by the Humphreys United Club, to have more room for storage and organizing of donated goods. Additionally, the space now houses Borrowed Boutique, a formal-attire rental service and an area for event rentals, both operated by the Humphreys United Club.



“The Humphreys United Club is dedicated to supporting the advancement and improvement of life here on Camp Humphreys and the surrounding area,” said Liz Stone, club president. Stone shared how last year the organization was able to contribute more than $103,000 to the community and how the bulk of the funds were generated by the thrift store. This year the organization has raised more than $51,000 and is on track to be able to contribute $115,000 this year to the community, reported Stone.



“What that means,” said Stone, “is come out and shop often and donate often.”

