USAF, ROKAF team up for munitions convoy training

U.S. Air Force 8th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Airmen paired up with Republic of Korea (ROK) Air Force Airmen from the 38th Fighter Group to help create a convoy of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles surrounding a truck holding simulated munitions during a training event on Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 6, 2023. During this training, the 8th SFS met with ROK Air Force military police officers and logistics personnel to transport the simulated payload through the streets of Gunsan City then back to the installation’s munitions storage area. This training is a routine event conducted to maintain proficiency, credibility, readiness, and enhance the interoperability between USAF and ROKAF members.
|02.06.2023
|02.07.2023 20:38
|438046
|26, KR
|5
|0
