USAF, ROKAF team up for munitions convoy training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Fabian Ramos (left) and Airman 1st Class Jaquay Garner, 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders, provide a convoy escort during a simulated munitions transport training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2023. As the rear vehicle, these Airmen were responsible for keeping an eye out for potential threats approaching from behind and ensuring the simulated payload remained secure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

U.S. Air Force 8th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Airmen paired up with Republic of Korea (ROK) Air Force Airmen from the 38th Fighter Group to help create a convoy of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles surrounding a truck holding simulated munitions during a training event on Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 6, 2023. During this training, the 8th SFS met with ROK Air Force military police officers and logistics personnel to transport the simulated payload through the streets of Gunsan City then back to the installation’s munitions storage area. This training is a routine event conducted to maintain proficiency, credibility, readiness, and enhance the interoperability between USAF and ROKAF members.