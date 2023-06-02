Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF, ROKAF team up for munitions convoy training

    USAF, ROKAF team up for munitions convoy training

    Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Fabian Ramos (left) and Airman 1st Class Jaquay Garner, 8th...... read more read more

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.06.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell and Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 8th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Airmen paired up with Republic of Korea (ROK) Air Force Airmen from the 38th Fighter Group to help create a convoy of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles surrounding a truck holding simulated munitions during a training event on Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Feb. 6, 2023. During this training, the 8th SFS met with ROK Air Force military police officers and logistics personnel to transport the simulated payload through the streets of Gunsan City then back to the installation’s munitions storage area. This training is a routine event conducted to maintain proficiency, credibility, readiness, and enhance the interoperability between USAF and ROKAF members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 20:38
    Story ID: 438046
    Location: 26, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, ROKAF team up for munitions convoy training, by SrA Akeem Campbell and TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USAF, ROKAF team up for munitions convoy training
    USAF, ROKAF team up for munitions convoy training
    USAF, ROKAF team up for munitions convoy training
    USAF, ROKAF team up for munitions convoy training
    USAF, ROKAF team up for munitions convoy training
    USAF, ROKAF team up for munitions convoy training
    USAF, ROKAF team up for munitions convoy training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Convoy
    Munitions
    ROKAF
    Security Forces
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT