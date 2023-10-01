Makin Island Sailors Visit Model of Their Ship

Courtesy Photo | Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Jesse Johnson, right, presents Dan Siskind, founder of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Jesse Johnson, right, presents Dan Siskind, founder of Brickmania, with a command ballcap and coin from amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 10, 2023 in San Diego, California. Siskind created a replica of the Makin Island to include scale models of vehicles, functioning air-craft elevators and some hidden Easter eggs known only to Sailors and Marines who have served on Makin Island. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance cooperation with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Sailors assigned to USS Makin Island (LHD 8) were invited to view a 1/35th scale version of USS Makin Island (LHD 8) made of building blocks, Jan. 10, 2022.

The visit was the culmination of a project by Brickmania, a team dedicated to building ambitious models with toy blocks. The team specializes in accurate military building kits, most well-known displays being the USS Missouri and the USS O’Hare.



During the meeting, Sailors took notice of the model and met with Dan Siskind, Brickmania founder, at the company’s Miramar location.

Siskind pointed out details by his team which reflects the real –life Makin Island including scale models of vehicles, functioning air-craft elevators and some hidden easter eggs known only to Sailors and Marines who have served on Makin Island.

“It’s amazing how detail the model is from top to bottom,” said Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Jesse Johnson. “The details remind me of my time spent onboard.”

The meeting ended with Sailors presenting Siskind with a Makin Island command coin and ballcap, and some group photos to document the meeting.

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.