8th OMRS trains on public health food contamination

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Georgia Bates, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, looks at an inspection checklist during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2023. The inspection was conducted to help personnel prepare for a food contamination event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert) see less | View Image Page