    8th OMRS trains on public health food contamination

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.08.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health flight inspected simulated contaminated food during a training event, ensuring the installation’s food supply stayed safe for consumption, Feb. 6, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 20:38
    Story ID: 438042
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    medical
    PACAF
    training event
    7th AF
    USFK

