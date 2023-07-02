Top Air Force honors for Tulsa Civil Engineers

By Maj. Jennifer Proctor

138th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

TULSA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK.—The 138th Civil Engineer Squadron at Tulsa Air National Guard Base has won the 2022 Colonel Fredrick J. Riemer Award and received runner-up for the Major General Robert H. Curtin Award.

The Reimer Award is an annual award distinguishing the best emergency management flight at the major command level. The 138th CES emergency management flight defeated 91 other ANG units by spearheading multiple strategic-level initiatives while also providing tactical-level groundwork in key EM and chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear (CBRN) areas across the nation. Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Enyart, the 138th CES EM program manager and superintendent, boasted on his entire team. “All our Airmen are true leaders and proven innovators performing well above expectations outside their normal duties. They provide major contributions that result in huge impacts, not only within our own communities but throughout the Air Force.”

Some of Tulsa’s EM flight accomplishments included developing specialized personnel and equipment for the advanced reconnaissance and surveillance (SPEARS) course that will increase combat effectiveness for CE teams throughout the Air Force. Members also implemented tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training base-wide and provided team leads for multiple regional EM programs.

Also competing in the Air Reserve Component category, the 138th CES brought pride to Tulsa as the runner-up for the Curtin Award. The Curtin Award is presented to the year's most outstanding Air Force Civil Engineering unit. Although the 138th CES did not bring home first, their accomplishments in 2022 were admirable and Lt. Col. Kurt Stephens, 138th CES commander, could not agree more. “These Airmen deployed in support of multiple missions, saved lives, assisted refugees, built homes for Veterans, assisted our community in vulnerable times and strategically developed systems for a better community, base and overall Air Force. Furthermore, they represented the Air National Guard at the major command-level CE Readiness Challenge. They formed a team, combined of seven units, that competed in 22 events-- finishing third overall and winning four individual competitions: defeating four active-duty teams in the overall placing. This is all in addition to their CE job training and full-time civilian jobs. Our Airmen are extraordinary, and I do not doubt they will be contenders for years to come. I am proud of each one of our team members.”

