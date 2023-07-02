Cold temps won’t freeze Fort McCoy Police’s ability to serve, protect installation community

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Police Officer Pete Allen with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Police Officer Pete Allen with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department checks identification cards and paperwork Jan. 31, 2023, at Gate 20 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Allen was out working on a morning with frigid below-zero temperatures. He was among many officers working in cold weather and among the many Fort McCoy police officers who work around the clock protecting the installation no matter what the weather brings. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Early on Jan. 31, temperatures across Fort McCoy were averaging around -20 degrees Fahrenheit or colder. At the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport it was -24, and at the Main Gate, where Police Officers Adam Wright and Jason Pipkin were working, it was also breathtakingly cold.



But they were on the job, screening IDs and paperwork, ensuring safety and protecting the main entrance to the installation. That same day, over at Gate 20 where commercial vehicles arrive at the installation, Police Officer Pete Allen was also getting morning traffic through the bitter cold morning.



“It’s cold, but I’m here,” Allen said as he checked another driver.



Day and night, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year — there’s always someone with the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Police Department on duty, said Police Chief Brian Bomstein. And no matter the weather — rain in the summer or cold and snow in the winter — they are always there.



Bomstein said winter can present his officers and staff with challenges, but as professionals they know what they have to do, and they do it.



“As a police officer, you understand that you are not always going to work in optimal weather conditions, or that you may see things throughout your career that most people do not have to deal with,” Bomstein said. “However, the officers of the Fort McCoy DES Police Department have a sense of duty and drive to serve the Soldiers, civilians, and visitors of Fort McCoy with a professional level of service. This includes working in various weather conditions to include thunderstorms, tornados, and extreme cold when temperatures keep a lot other people indoors or seeking shelter.



“Working in cold environments has its challenges,” Bomstein said. “The body gets cold; equipment doesn’t function properly, and even pens used for daily writing will freeze causing you to rotate pens from indoors to outdoors just so you can simply take a note or provide directions on an installation map.



On Jan. 31, in addition to the officers working at the gates, Field Training Officer Jonathan Stephens and Officer Ethan Gerke were out completing police patrols as well. The car doors were extra creaky every time they got in and out of their cruiser, and the snow crunched every time they stepped away to complete a task.



“These kinds of days make you appreciate the heater in the car,” Stephens said. “But we’re out here because we have an important job to do.”



As winter continues, Bomstein said his team will continue to do their best no matter how cold it gets.



“Officers endure all types of weather in order to continually provide constant, consistent, and vigorous security and law enforcement for the installation and community,” Bomstein said.



