Visitor Request System streamlines visitor access to Wright-Patt

The 88th Security Forces Squadron’s Pass and Registration Office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base primarily uses the Base Visitor Request System to streamline the process for unescorted visitor access to the base.



Pass and Registration issues visitor passes for temporary installation access. Only Wright-Patt personnel with a government email and a Common Access Card can use BVRS to sponsor a visitor. Sponsors can request guest passes in advance and can sponsor up to 10 people.

Once a sponsor successfully submits a guest pass in BVRS the visitor must pick it up at Pass and Registration, which is located at 4185 Logistics Avenue, building 286, Area A, Wright-Patterson AFB.



Visitors



All guests are required to provide a valid driver’s license, state issued photo identification card, or a United States Passport and will undergo a state and federal background check.



Guests who present a suspended, expired, or revoked identification will not be given a pass. Guests who provide a photo ID card or passport will not have driving privileges on base.



Any guest without a Defense Biometric Identification System profile will be enrolled by a pass and registration official. As part of the DBIDS enrollment process, guests will provide their SSN, address, phone number, and will have their photo and fingerprints taken.



Sponsors



To submit a visitor request, go to BVRS: https://guest-request.wpafb.af.mil. (CAC enabled site)



Sponsors can access step by step instructions on the AF Portal: https://www.my.af.mil/gcss-af/USAF/ep/contentView.do?contentType=EDITORIAL&contentId=cEF1DF99C8559426E0185597B3AB10006&programId=tEF1DF99C8559426E01855978E2D00002&channelPageId=s6925EC1357410FB5E044080020E329A9 (CAC enabled site)



If you are sponsoring a visitor who will be arriving after hours or on a day Pass and Registration is closed, you will need to meet them at Gate 12A for access to Area A or Gate 19B for access to Area B and sponsor them in person.



For groups of 10 or more, sponsors must submit an Entry Authority List to the Pass and Registration Office. Any list submitted not using this template will be rejected. For more information and the EAL template: https://www.my.af.mil/gcss-af/USAF/ep/contentView.do?contentType=EDITORIAL&contentId=c65F37B82855979580185597C1B610000&programId=tEF1DF99C8559426E01855978E2D00002&channelPageId=s6925EC1357410FB5E044080020E329A9 (CAC enabled site)



Frequently Asked Questions



Q. How will a sponsor know when their request is accepted by the system?

A. The sponsor should check their e-mail, including their spam folder, for a system generated e-mail notification after they submit the request.



Q. When can a sponsor submit a request?

A. The request can be submitted at any time, even the day of the visit. The request will not be processed until the visitor comes to Pass and Registration to be issued a pass. Large groups must be submitted through a different process and must be submitted in advance.



Q. How will a sponsor know when their request has been processed and completed?

A. The sponsor will receive a system e-mail with confirmation of approval or denial the day prior to the event.



Q. Can the sponsor pick up the passes for their visitors?

A. Due to necessary changes in our process, visitor passes will no longer be e-mailed. Visitors are required to come to Pass & Registration to receive their passes.



Q. Why are passes no longer emailed to guests?

A. A system upgrade made it impossible to create a pass without a biometric fingerprint and photograph. This is in compliance with federal law.



Pass and Registration Office Contact Info



P: 937-257-6264

E: 88SFS.S5P.Pass-Registration@us.af.mil



4185 Logistics Avenue, Bldg. 286, Area A, WPAFB

Hours: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., M-F

*Thursday closed at 2 p.m., closed weekends, federal holidays and AFMC family days.

