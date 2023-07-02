Drone facility at Fort Indiantown Gap offers unique training

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Unmanned Aircraft System Operations Facility here has boosted its capabilities to become a state-of-the-art training center for flyers and maintainers of the RQ-7 Shadow unmanned reconnaissance aircraft.



The facility, which is open during the week, allows 28th Infantry Division Soldiers who operate this unique aircraft the opportunity to maintain flying hours and maintenance level progressions.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathan Shea, a Soldier with Detachment 1, Delta Company, 103rd Brigade Engineering Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, is the head of the full-time command team that operates the UAS facility and is responsible for much of the recent development of the Aviation Training Program.



According to Shea, the ATP was implemented a few years ago with a focus on levels of training progression for both operators and maintainers of aircraft and the full-time staff at the UAS facility held a key role in the refinement of the program. Air Mission Survivability is one of the newest facets of the ATP that was built and implemented by the UAS facility command specifically for Soldiers with Delta Company, 876th BEB, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and Delta Company, 103rd BEB, 56th SBCT.



The facility houses the only operation center on Fort Indiantown Gap for the Shadow, an unmanned aircraft that provides reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition and force protection. There are specific conditions that need to be met to fly the Shadow.



“We have a hefty amount of limitations [for flying],” said Shea. “Our aircraft flies using line-of-sight and can only fly in restricted airspace.”



The RQ-7 Shadow can only land in one direction at Fort Indiantown Gap due to the mountain range, and cloud layers and wind speed need to be within the ideal parameters for safe operation. The aircraft, which is utilized around the world in support of military operations operates at its best under clear blue skies. Despite the limitations, the UAS facility still boasts more support and availability than facilities in neighboring states.



“New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Virginia all come and fly out of this facility,” said Shea.



Fort Indiantown Gap, which is the only Level II National Guard training center in the northeast United States, offers the space and assets necessary to facilitate UAS aerial and simulation training.



“[The UAS] utilize a launcher system that is like a giant catapult, and they land on a runway,” said Shea. “The minimum size footprint that the Shadow is going to envelope is a 700’ runway and it’s supposed to have 150’ of apron space. That’s a very large footprint.”



The aircraft also requires a system of ground equipment that needs to be set up to enable flights.



“Depending on the training level of a unit, it could take anywhere from six to 24 hours to emplace a system. It’s a lot of pieces and a lot of vehicles,” said Shea.



Warrant Officer Adam Rocker, a UAS operator and part of the facility staff, plays a vital role in implementing the ATP and coordinating the usage of the aircraft. He said he tries to plan flights every day, so Soldiers are afforded the opportunity to meet their hourly requirements.



UAS operators have the same requirements as their active-duty counterparts and must fly 12 hours semiannually, as well as 24 hours in a simulator. Luckily, most of their training can be done in a simulator since the Shadow requires fair weather.



To remain mission capable with UAS, Soldiers are required to take an Annual Proficiency and Readiness Test to maintain their flight status. The test consists of hands-on, oral academic and written evaluations that are quite difficult.



There are no grade requirements to be an aircraft commander, but they do need to have 50 hours of flying time and a high level of maturity with good decision-making skills. In the event of an emergency, they have to be able to know what to do, make a decision and stick by their choice.



“This is not your average MOS,” said Rocker. “There are a lot more requirements, a lot more is asked of you.”

