Moody gives parents a break

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Sometimes, after a long day of work, we need a moment to relax. Sadly, there is rarely enough time to take a break from the stresses of parenting.

    Fortunately, the Give Parents a Break program provides free childcare for parents who are subject to unique stresses due to the nature of military life, including deployments, commitments and extended working hours.

    “Give Parents a Break came about after some reports we received as a part of the community action team,” said Phaydra Crews, 23rd Wing community support coordinator. “There were a few trends and needs that we noticed amongst members with children and we thought that offering childcare would be a great way to fulfill that need.”

    During the program, the children are welcome to enjoy arts and crafts, outdoor activities, and a movie.

    In addition, the 23rd Wing Chapel offers a date night for couples who have dropped their children off.

    “For this past event, we gave the couples a date-night bag,” said Crews. “It had 100 first date ideas, conversation-starter cards, and a cookbook. The goal is to keep the parents occupied with something other than their children or at-home responsibilities.”

    The program is open to both single and married members and typically offers up to four hours of childcare every third Friday of the month.

    “Everyone should take this opportunity to give themself a break,” Crews said. “Single parents, couples, Airmen and civilians. Everyone qualifies.”

    Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner, 23rd Wing Public Affairs craftsman, participated in the event and was grateful that this program was available to him.

    “The program was really helpful,” Garner said. “My wife and I have been here for almost two years and we rarely find time for a date mainly because of childcare. Being able to use this program, because we desperately needed a break, was helpful and we got a couple of hours to continue building our relationship.”

    Recognizing that many members deal with similar stresses, Crews felt accomplished that she was able to help.

    “As a parent, I realize what it’s like when I get a break and how amazing it is just to take time to yourself,” Crews said. “Knowing that I can do that for somebody else feels incredible.”

    If you would like to sign-up, volunteer or have any questions contact Phaydra Crews at 229-257-9472.

