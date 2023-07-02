Hohenfels military community members improve area on, off post

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | From left, Michael Daniels, deputy to the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria commander; Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Bryan Gatchell | From left, Michael Daniels, deputy to the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria commander; Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Perez, observer-controller/trainer with the Warhog Maneuver OCT Team; Hannah McMillon with daughter Mila; Staff Sgt. Michael McMillon, Hohenfels Law Center noncommissioned officer in charge, with daughter Kai; and Patrick Rothbauer, deputy garrison manager at USAG Bavaria - Hohenfels, stand before an audience of community members at the Jan. 26, 2023 Hohenfels community huddle. The McMillon Family and the Perez Family (which included Angelina Perez, not present at the ceremony) received certificates of appreciation for their work cleaning up their off-post neighborhood in 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany – During a quarterly community huddle Jan. 26, 2023 at the Hohenfels post theater, several military community members received certificates of appreciation to recognize their work to improve the community both on and off post.



The recipients included Maj. John Ambelang, public affairs officer for JMRC; Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Perez, observer-controller/trainer with the Warhog Maneuver OCT Team, and his wife Angelina Perez; and Staff Sgt. Michael McMillon, Hohenfels Law Center noncommissioned officer in charge, and his wife Hannah McMillon.



The garrison recognized the Perez and McMillon Families for their efforts to keep their off-post neighborhood clean by picking up litter. The results, according to Sgt. McMillon, have been positive and lasting.



“Me and the whole Family went out there and just helped pick up trash and got it all cleaned up as best as we could,” McMillon said. “It seems to have stayed cleaner. I don’t know if people saw us and that encouraged them to not leave trash out or anything or pick up if it gets kind of windy some times. But it seems like there’s less trash lately out in the neighborhood.”



Perez, as the area coordinator, helps Army Families there with any Army housing issues.



“One of my main things is to have a quarterly cleanup of the community, so the last we did was in the fall,” Perez said. “Unfortunately during the day, the weather turned really bad. Regardless, my wife and I still decided to do it, and the McMillon Family also showed up, and we accomplished the mission that day, which was really cool.”



According to the certificate of appreciation, the two Families, “created a cleaner and safer environment and set the example for everyone for improving the quality of life.”



While the Perezes and McMillons received appreciation from the garrison for their volunteerism off post, the garrison recognized Ambelang for his volunteerism on post. Ambelang sought to improve the community for someone near and dear to him: his dog.



“Most pet owners would agree with me: pets are a part of our Family,” Ambelang said. “They fill places in our hearts that can’t be replaced by other people. We have a relationship with them that is very unique, and just like a Family member, it’s someone we want to take care of and make sure they have the best and can live a long happy life with us.”



Ambelang felt the dog park, when maintained and clean, brought safety and peace of mind to dog-owning military Families.



“The Hohenfels dog park is the only fenced area in the area where dogs can run and play without having to worry about the dogs running into wildlife, strangers or even traffic,” Ambelang said. “That’s why it’s very important we have this dog park.”



Ambelang made and coordinated improvements to the dog park, including mowing the grass, setting up a new trash receptacle, and getting donations of dog toys and waste bags. He worked with the Directorate of Public Works for future maintenance, and he connected an Eagle Scout candidate with the dog park for her community service project, which you can read more about here.



Concerning care for their communities, the recipients saw it valuable to improve upon where they live.



“I just encourage everyone to take their own little piece of responsibility, clean up after yourselves and keep your neighborhoods clean,” said McMillon.



“We like to change things for the better, obviously, like how we are taught in the Army,” said Perez. “Eventually when I leave, I hope that somebody takes over the community and keeps it going.”