Keesler student ‘Partners to Win'

A Keesler Guardian attended the annual Association of Marshall Scholars U.S.-U.K. Legislative Exchange in London, Jan. 13-16.



The association brings members of the U.S. Congress and former Marshall Scholars to the U.K. for a four-day conference, engaging in dialogue on issues of critical concern to both nations.



Space Force 1st Lt. Katie Scheibner, 333rd Training Squadron undergraduate cyber warfare course student, led conversations that focused on the importance of the space domain.



The U.S. Space Force focuses on partnering to win by understanding that spacepower is a collaborative endeavor. The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding for deepened military cooperation in this new domain.



Scheibner moderated a conversation between Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey, commander of the U.K. Space Command, and Sir Martin Sweeting, Surrey Satellite Technology executive chairman.



“I wish we could have had endless amounts of time to have those conversations,” said Scheibner. “I can’t see a future where we don’t work together to help defend the space domain.”



Scheibner’s education has shown her the importance of joint and allied nation partnerships.



She holds a computer science degree from the Air Force Academy and volunteered to be one of four cyberspace operations officers in her class to commission directly into the Space Force. She earned the postgraduate Marshall Scholarship to attend the University of St. Andrews and the University of Oxford, where she received masters degrees in International Security Studies and Social Data Science.



After graduating from the 333rd TRS, she hopes to become a dual-tracked Cyberspace Operations and Foreign Area Officer.



“As someone who, as a Marshall Scholar, represents the link between the U.S. and U.K. and has a connection to space, I’m extremely grateful to have gotten the opportunity to participate,” said Scheibner. “It was exciting to be a part of that exchange of ideas between both countries.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 09:03 Story ID: 437981 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler student 'Partners to Win', by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.