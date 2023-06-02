NAVFAC Atlantic Awards Overseas Contract to Small Business

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic has awarded a $20,291,410 firm-fixed-price contract Feb. 3 for taxiway and apron upgrades to Environmental Chemical Corp., of Burlingame, California.



This contract provides for the repair and upgrade of existing airfield pavement to support the P-8A mission at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. Work is scheduled for completion in November 2025. Fiscal 2019 military construction funds will be obligated at time of award and expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with four offers received.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-23-C-0001).



