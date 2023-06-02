Doc Jargon: Stand Fast

Dear Doc Jargon,



My brother is in the military and he’s always using words that just don’t make sense in normal conversation. Maybe it’s military lingo or maybe he’s just tired from all that time in the field lately.

His most recent tidbit of leveraging the English language was to last weekend when he came to visit. My husband, brother and I were sitting at the kitchen table and my two boys went racing through to the back door. I was about to remind them not to run when my brother yelled out, “stand fast!” and the boys just stopped and stared at him. I don’t know if they were afraid or if they were trying to figure out how to go faster and stand still at the same time.

Can you explain the term because my boys have been laughing all week at the way their uncle talks?



Sincerely,

Slightly sarcastic sister of a Soldier



Dear slightly,

Your brother may talk funny – but what he said makes perfect sense in the context you described. I’m betting he knows your rules about running in the house and was telling them to stand still. The term is actually used in conjunction with artillery. When the order to hold fast goes out, all action – or firing – on a position ceases immediately.

Your boys received the order to cease their action in a short military-style command.

So, the next time your brother whips out one of his military phrases, you can turn the tables and tell him to hold fast until he explains the term to you.



I hope that will help get things moving in an understanding way.





Sincerely,



Doc Jargon.

