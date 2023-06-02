The 908th Airlift Wing announced its annual awards winners for the year of 2022, Saturday Feb. 4, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won annual awards.
AMN of the Year: Senior Airman Timothy Jordan, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Clive Johnson, 908 AMXS
SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Scott Tucker, 908th Maintenance Group
CGO of the Year: Capt Kristian Taylor, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
CIV CAT II of the Year: Mrs. Diane Faber, 908 MXG
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 15:37
|Story ID:
|437949
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th Airlift Wing Annual Award Winners, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
