    908th Airlift Wing Annual Award Winners

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing announced its annual awards winners for the year of 2022, Saturday Feb. 4, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won annual awards.

    AMN of the Year: Senior Airman Timothy Jordan, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Clive Johnson, 908 AMXS

    SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Scott Tucker, 908th Maintenance Group

    CGO of the Year: Capt Kristian Taylor, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    CIV CAT II of the Year: Mrs. Diane Faber, 908 MXG

