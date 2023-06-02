908th Airlift Wing Annual Award Winners

The 908th Airlift Wing announced its annual awards winners for the year of 2022, Saturday Feb. 4, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won annual awards.



AMN of the Year: Senior Airman Timothy Jordan, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Clive Johnson, 908 AMXS



SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Scott Tucker, 908th Maintenance Group



CGO of the Year: Capt Kristian Taylor, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron



CIV CAT II of the Year: Mrs. Diane Faber, 908 MXG

