Code 130 Quality Employee Development Program Celebrates Latest Flight 3 Graduate

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Quality Assurance Department (Code 130) recently celebrated the graduation of Code 135 Non-Destructive Test Inspector Jonathan Brazas from the Quality Employee Development Program (QEDP) Flight 3.



The 16-week course helps employees develop a plan for their career while developing their skills overall in becoming high performing, results-oriented leaders in their field.



“Code 130 is fully invested in the development of every employee, both in their respective position as well as their overall career,” said Code 130 Workforce Development Instructor Roy Gilbert. “The department managers realize that people will develop at different rates based on their abilities and motivation. The program was developed to further advance Code 130 employees’ personal growth and improve their overall understanding of America’s Shipyard, organization, and operation. Participants aim to work through six terminal learning objectives with this course - knowing themselves, building their team, developing leadership, knowing the department, knowing the organization and building the future through innovation.”



Each flight typically consists of six to 12 participants who attend 16 four-hour sessions utilizing assessment tools, knowledge transfer activities, writing and briefing projects, and individual coaching. Flight 3 was a unique case due to the timeframe of the launch only able to welcome one full-time participant to the ranks; however, Code 130 Quality Assurance Director Maria Williams is expanding the sessions to open enrollment to allow more participants to develop their skills while providing a better experience overall for Brazas in his journey in the QEDP.



"The QED program taught me many lessons that can be applied to work and all other aspects of life,” said Brazas. There is always room to improve, and this program can help anyone expand who they are professionally and personally. The experiences I gained have helped reframe my perspective on how everything in the shipyard works at a macro and micro level. I learned what my natural strengths are and how to form interdependence with others. It has helped to reinvigorate my desire for continual self-improvement."



Code 130 employees interested in participating in a future QEDP Flight can contact their division head or Roy Gilbert for an application or to learn more about the program. You can also visit https://webcentral.nnsy.navy.mil/Departments/C130/C130S/Lists/Opportunities/AllTraining.aspx.

