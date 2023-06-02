Operations, training in view during 18 AF commander visit

Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, visited Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 26-27, 2023, to meet with leaders and students and tour various squadrons within the 97th Operations Group. The 97th OG is responsible for initiating global mobility by training airlift and aerial refueling aircrews to achieve global reach and power. Martin also attended a Mobility Air Force competency summit January 26. His visit focused on the capabilities and training efforts of the 97th Air Mobility Wing.

