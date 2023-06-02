Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operations, training in view during 18 AF commander visit

    Operations, training in view during 18 AF commander visit

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, speaks to military...... read more read more

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, visited Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 26-27, 2023, to meet with leaders and students and tour various squadrons within the 97th Operations Group. The 97th OG is responsible for initiating global mobility by training airlift and aerial refueling aircrews to achieve global reach and power. Martin also attended a Mobility Air Force competency summit January 26. His visit focused on the capabilities and training efforts of the 97th Air Mobility Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 13:53
    Story ID: 437929
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations, training in view during 18 AF commander visit, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Operations, training in view during 18 AF commander visit
    Operations, training in view during 18 AF commander visit
    Operations, training in view during 18 AF commander visit
    Operations, training in view during 18 AF commander visit
    Operations, training in view during 18 AF commander visit
    Operations, training in view during 18 AF commander visit
    Operations, training in view during 18 AF commander visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    visit
    18th AF
    97 OG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT