Silver Spur Parade Back in the Saddle

A Yuma tradition for nearly as long as U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) has existed, the venerable Silver Spur Rodeo Parade returned on Saturday, February 4 for the first time in three years.



YPG Commander Col. Patrick McFall and wife Heidi participated to show the proving ground's continuing support for the local community.



Paradegoers were delighted by the vehicle the McFalls rode in, a black 1992 Pontiac Trans Am convertible outfitted with orange strobe lights like the supercar KITT from the classic TV series "Knight Rider" owned by local resident Craig Higgins.



The parade route ran from downtown Yuma’s Maiden Lane to Main Street, then down Giss Parkway to Fourth Avenue, one of the city’s major thoroughfares.

