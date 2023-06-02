New electronic health record coming to Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River

MHS GENESIS, the new electronic health record for the Military Health System, is coming to Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River on March 25.



The new system will improve access, safety and quality of care for active duty services members, retirees and their families. However, patients should prepare for some short-term growing pains during implementation, said Capt. Jeremy Hawker, the clinic’s commanding officer. They will include longer wait times initially and a temporary reduction in available appointments – by up to 65% from approximately March 18-May 21. Additional appointments will be added if the transition goes smoothly, as planned.



The goal is to minimize the disruption to patient care while ensuring a successful launch, said Hawker.



“Patients will experience some temporary inconveniences while we implement MHS GENESIS, but the result will be improved care in the long-run,” said Hawker. “We are excited to bring MHS GENESIS on board and will do everything in our power to minimize patient frustration and ensure they continue to receive the quality, timely care they deserve.”



Hawker participated in the successful implementation of MHS GENESIS at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton in California, where he served as Senior Nurse Executive under Capt. Shelley Perkins. The system has been successfully deployed at hundreds of military treatment facilities nationwide and will eventually support the provision and coordination of care for 9.5 million TRICARE beneficiaries.



Patients can prepare for the transition by planning extra time for their appointments, especially their first appointment after March 25, when their information will need to be entered into the system. They should also refill prescriptions early, keep a hard copy of any referrals and, if they have a current lab order, visit the lab now to avoid longer wait times later. Fewer appointments will be available at first, so it’s also important to schedule routine exams, physicals and health screenings early.



Before the March 25 go-live, patients should also verify their information in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) and obtain a DS Logon Account at myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil if they don’t already have one. A DS Logon Account is required to access the new MHS GENESIS Patient Portal without a Common Access Card (CAC).



MHS GENESIS is more secure than existing record systems and will follow patients everywhere they go, whether they’re deployed, at home or moving.



Additional benefits will include faster and better management of chronic, complex and time-sensitive health conditions and real-time clinical decision support, which means it will be easier for providers to quickly obtain opinions and advice from experts at other locations. That will result in faster and more accurate diagnosis and treatment.



The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal will replace the TRICARE Online Patient Portal and put patients’ health information at their fingertips. The portal will provide secure access to health record information, appointment scheduling, lab and radiology results, prescription renewals, important forms and pre-visit questionnaires, educational content, and secure messaging.



Patients’ TRICARE Online accounts will automatically transfer to the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal on March 25.



MHS GENESIS is going live at the same time throughout the Defense Health Agency’s National Capital Region, including at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and Naval Branch Health Clinics Dahlgren, Indian Head and Joint Base Andrews.



For more information on MHS GENESIS, visit health.mil/mhsgenesis.

