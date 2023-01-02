Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Signal Corps leaders engage USASMA students

    U.S. Army Signal Corps senior advisors visit USASMA students.

    Courtesy Photo | Some of the Army's senior enlisted advisors within the signal community gathered to...... read more read more

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    FORT BLISS, Texas.- Some of the Army's senior enlisted advisors within the signal community gathered to engage students at the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy (USASMA) located at Fort Bliss, Texas on 1 Feb.

    Among those attending were, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason D. McCoy, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Conaty, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) and Sgt. Maj. Brandon Dimick, U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), and Signal Corps Regimental Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Linwood Barrett.

    Senior noncommissioned officers attending the USASMA course from various career fields had the opportunity to ask questions on Army life, career progression and other topics of interest. This meeting was also a chance for senior enlisted advisors to offer their perspectives on the signal regiment as well as provide mentorship and guidance to the future leaders of the Army of 2030.

    As we continue to build the Army of 2030, engaged leaders are crucial in helping the U.S. Army take care of our number one priority, our people, and also help build high-performing, well-led cohesive teams.

