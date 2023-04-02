Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding

Story by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Grace Lyles

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs



NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Roads Naval Museum hosted its Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding event in downtown Norfolk, Feb. 4, 2023. This year, the main feature was a replica of the first-in-class aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), recreated as a large scale LEGO model.

Jett Starcher, a model builder, constructed the ship in two weeks and used about 40,000 LEGO pieces to complete the project. Although Starcher originally planned to build a 25 foot model, he decided to scale it down in order to move it more easily.

“It’s the newest, biggest, baddest ship out there now,” says Starcher. “I wanted to build something special and cool.”

In addition to the Ford model, other LEGO ship models showcased the U.S. Navy’s proud history. Veterans and service members provided guests with historical facts about each of the displays.

“When [visitors] come up, I say, ‘this is the USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest warship ever built,’” said Electronics Technician 1st Class Brandon Hanna, from San Antonio, assigned to Ford’s combat systems department. “I get to show, like, ‘hey, this is where I work.’”

Sailors assigned to Ford volunteered at the event and helped guests construct their own LEGO ship models. The museum is collaborating with Ford to bring more Sailors to volunteer in the future.

For more information about the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/cvn78/ and follow along on Facebook: @USSGeraldRFord, Instagram: @cvn78_grford, Twitter: @Warship_78, DVIDS www.dvids.net/CVN78 and LinkedIn at USS Gerald R. Ford CVN78.

