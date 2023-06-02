German Military Chaplain Richard Sellmeyer visits 7th Army Training Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAFENWOEHR , BY, GERMANY

    02.06.2023

    Story by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, Germany— German Military Chaplain Richard Sellmeyer, 7th Army Training Command Chaplain Lt. Col. Nate McLean and area unit chaplains met as part of a military cultural exchange Feb. 2, 2023.

    The military chaplains discussed the similarities and differences in their respective jobs in order to better understand how to serve warfighters.
    It was the first time that this set of 7ATC chaplains had the opportunity to meet with a German military chaplain.

    The exchange between chaplains builds a relationship that will be important for Soldier readiness, said McLean.

    “You don’t succeed by yourself anymore,” said McLean. “You succeed by learning how to cooperate with others.”

    During the meeting, McLean emphasized the importance of serving Soldiers and their families spiritually through community and unity.

    According to the Army website, a chaplain’s primary mission is to build Army spiritual readiness to deploy, fight, and win our nation's wars, by providing reliable and relevant world-class religious support.

    Working with other military chaplains enhances that religious and training support, said Deputy Chaplain Maj. Adam LaVigne.

    “One of the greatest things we can do is start a friendship,” said LaVigne. “We will continue to engage with each other, build and share what we can to help them get better from a training perspective and hopefully the other way around.”

    7th Army Training Command is tasked to deliver ready forces and lead Allied and partner nation interoperability, and 7ATC chaplains, through meetings such as this one, are doing their part in supporting that mission.

    “Our primary mission as chaplains never changes, we take care of Soldiers and families – all while doing it with the training mindset,” said McLean.

