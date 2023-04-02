Gov. Pritzker Announces Rodney Boyd Becomes Highest-Ranking Black, Officer of Color in Illinois National Guard History

Governor JB Pritzker announced today that Brigadier General Rodney Boyd, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and the Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, has been promoted to Major General. This makes him the highest-ranking Black and officer of color in the nearly 300-year history of the Illinois National Guard.



“I’m honored to congratulate Major General Rodney Boyd on his promotion — becoming the highest-ranking Black and officer of color in the Illinois National Guard’s history,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This promotion speaks to the progress the Illinois National Guard has made in ensuring historically underrepresented communities are fairly represented within its ranks and given the same opportunities to excel as everyone else. Major General, congratulations on this extraordinary achievement—and on behalf of the State of Illinois, thank you for your service.”



General Boyd, who grew up on Chicago’s South Side, received his second star promotion during a ceremony at the Carver Military Academy in Chicago, where Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton officiated.



"The promotion of Rodney Boyd to Major General is a tremendous milestone for the Illinois National Guard and a major step forward for our state," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "As we turn to the voices of leaders and trailblazers this Black History Month, I'm proud to raise up General Boyd for making his mark and contributing to this chapter of American History. His leadership and dedication to service has built a legacy that will inspire future generations to reach new heights."



General Boyd expressed feeling humbled and honored to be promoted to Major General. He said officers like Brig. Gen. (retired) Alicia Tate-Nadeau, the highest-ranking female officer in the history of the Illinois National Guard, and Lt. Col. (retired) Tammy Duckworth, who is now in the U.S. Senate and helped confirm his promotion, have helped pave the way for him as well as many future Illinois National Guard leaders.



He also pointed to Brig. Gen. Walt Whitfield, who commanded the 33rd Separate Infantry Brigade and was the last Black general in the Illinois National Guard before General Boyd, and Brig. Gen. Richard Jones who lent his name to the General Jones Armory on the South Side of Chicago, established the integrated 178th Infantry Regiment out of the all-Black “Fighting” 8th Infantry Regiment, and served as the U.S. Ambassador to Liberia.



“I stand on the shoulders of giants to achieve this second star. There are many minority leaders who have made their mark on the proud history of the Illinois National Guard. Seeing someone that looks like you in the upper echelons can serve as an inspiration. A historic achievement like this never belongs to one person. I have my family to thank, especially Darlene, my wife of 32 years who has inspired and supported me through all the deployments and military commitments,” said General Boyd. “I have multiple mentors to thank, including my boss, Major General Neely. I have many teachers and role models to thank – people who motivated a kid from the South Side of Chicago to find success in life. I’m also grateful for many historical leaders in the Illinois National Guard and the military. I see tremendous talent coming up through the ranks now. There are leaders from many different backgrounds. It is the job of senior leaders to mentor and develop their replacements. I see that happening at all levels in the Illinois National Guard.”



“Recruiting and retaining great talent that is reflective of the diversity of the State of Illinois is an important strategic goal for the Illinois National Guard,” said Major General Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “Rodney Boyd was chosen to Command the Illinois Army National Guard because he was the best officer for the job, period. General officers are developed over many years. This promotion reflects his hard work and talent as well as the progress the Illinois National Guard has made and continues to make in developing all its Soldiers and Airmen to their fullest potential.”



General Boyd grew up on the South Side of Chicago, often passing by the General Jones Armory and participating in the Bud Billiken Parade as a child. Seeing the service members parade by inspired him to join the Marine Corps in 1982. After completing his obligation as a Marine, he joined the Illinois Army National Guard.



In August 1990, he received his commission as a second lieutenant from the Officer Candidate School at Camp Lincoln, Springfield. He took on progressively more challenging staff and command assignments in logistics, plans, and operations, and deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait. He commanded the 1644th Transportation Company, the 405th Brigade Support Battalion, and the 108th Sustainment Brigade. His first assignment as a general officer was as the Assistant Chief of Staff J4 (Joint Logistics Wartime) for U.S. Forces Korea. Governor JB Pritzker appointed him as the Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard on July 1, 2021.



In addition to his military achievements, General Boyd worked in law enforcement for decades. He served with the Bellwood Police Department for 23 years, working his way up from a patrolman in 1990 to the Chief of Police from 2011 to 2013. After retiring from the Bellwood Police Department, General Boyd worked as a vice president for operations for JP Morgan Bank and as a supervisory criminal investigator for the Northwestern University Police Department. He worked for AASKI Technology Inc., which supports the Army National Guard Mission Command Training Support Program, prior to being appointed Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard.



General Boyd has been a lifelong learner. His professional military education includes the U.S. Army War College, the Joint Combined Warfighter Course, and the Dual-Status Commander Course. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminology from Northern Illinois University, a Master of Arts degree in Education from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a second Master of Arts degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

