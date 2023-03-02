Naval Air Facility Misawa Snow Team Completes Sculpture

The Naval Air Facility Misawa Sapporo Snow Team completed their snow sculpture at the 74th Sapporo Snow Festival on Feb. 2, 2023.

This year’s concept was centered around the bow of a Navy destroyer, with the primary sculpture being the bow, deck and superstructure of the USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51). Burke was chosen to honor it for being the first ship of its class of destroyers.

The event has been fun thanks to the positive attitude and hardworking team I have,” said Chief Builder Monica Michel, the 2023 team leader from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East, Misawa Detachment. “Everyone has the initiative and focus to reach our goal, and we did just that. Thanks to them! Every few breaks from the cold, we take the time to walk around and watch the Japanese locals create beautiful sculptures with ease.”

The team began working on the sculpture January 28, carving from a 6 foot-by-6 foot block of compacted snow. With the statue's completion, it was left on display for the festival goers expected to visit Sapporo during this year's festivities. Previous works have included many famous U.S. Navy icons and symbols such as a replica of the Lone Sailor statue, the Fighting Bees Seabees logo, the ship USS Constitution and more.

The Sailors chosen to act as the Navy's ambassadors to Sapporo this year were selected by their commands due to their superior performance both on and off duty.

“Sapporo is a beautiful city with beautiful people,” said Operations Specialist 2nd Class Daveon Fitzgerald, the sculpting lead from Commander, Task Force Seven Two. “I appreciate my chain of command and the United States Navy for letting me be a part of such a special event.”

The Navy team is one of several dozen teams designing sculptures this year, with teams ranging from Poland to Australia. The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force contributes two of the largest snow sculptures to the snow festival, ranging 40-by-80 feet in size. In previous years, JGSDF built structures modeled after Big Ben of London and the Arch De Triumph of Paris.

The team now moves on to the community outreach portion of their mission in Sapporo. For the rest of their stay, the team will interact with festival visitors before returning to Misawa on Feb. 12.

