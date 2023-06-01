141st ARW Welcomes New Wing Commander

Members of the 141st Air Refueling Wing welcomed a new wing commander during an Assumption of Command ceremony where Lt. Col. James McGovern, Commander 141 ARW, promoted to Colonel before assuming command on Jan. 6, 2023, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington.

Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, Washington Air National Guard commander, was the presiding officer for the event. Welsh commented on the legacy and future of McGovern during the ceremony.

“J-Mac’s past performance has been as solid as it gets,” Welsh said. “He has what it takes to be a truly great colonel and wing commander.”

Following his formal promotion, the event transitioned to a wing Assumption of Command where Welsh was happy that the wing was able to promote from within the organization for the position.

"Today we mark the end of an era, where I felt it necessary to search outside this organization for a commander. Today we hire someone, once again, from the ranks within this organization… a prior enlisted member of this wing.”

McGovern began his career as an enlisted member of the United States Air Force in 1995. He served for four years as a survival evasion resistance and escape specialist. During his time as a SERE specialist, he taught more than 800 aircrew members, accumulated over 40 parachutes jumps, and earned his bachelor degree from Park University. He joined the Washington Air National Guard in January 1999, and served as a drill status guardsman life support technician until he earned his commission from the Air National Guard’s Academy of Military Science in 2001.

McGovern completed undergraduate pilot training at Columbus Air Force Base, Missouri, in May 2002, and returned to the 116th Air Refueling Squadron at Fairchild AFB . He began his full-time National Guard service in January 2011. He assumed a position as the chief of wing plans in October 2015, upon his return to the 141st and served in this position until assuming command of the Operations Support Squadron in March 2017 through June 2020. McGovern served as commander of the 141st Maintenance Group just prior to assuming command of the 141st Air Refueling Wing.

After assuming command of the 141st Air Refueling Wing, McGovern recounted the lessons learned that helped get him to this position and expressed gratitude to everyone who helped him become the Airman and officer he is today. He spoke to the crowd about his priorities for the future of the wing, stating Airmen and mission are always at the top.

“I will always put Airmen first. I will always look for ways to improve and grow as a wing and you will always get 100% of my effort. I will always look for ways to tailor training and provide opportunity to best prepare our Airmen for the fight,” he said. McGovern continued, “Our Airmen, no matter their rank, are our greatest resource.”

McGovern addressed the crowd about what it means to be a Guardsman and the weight of the position. He stressed heavily on the Guard’s family culture and encouraged those in attendance and online to foster and maintain the principles that make the Guard unique.

"Standing here today is kind of surreal. You all invest a tremendous amount of time and effort to be part of the military and my job is to ensure your time is not wasted and your efforts are recognized. If you take care of your Airmen, they will take care of you,” McGovern said. “Let’s work to maintain a family culture. One whose bonds cannot be broken. I believe whole-heartedly in Guard family. It’s not just a term we use, it’s our culture."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 15:46 Story ID: 437858 Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 141st ARW Welcomes New Wing Commander, by TSgt Kayleigh Phillips