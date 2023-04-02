State Command Sgt. Maj. Shetler visits 122nd Fighter Wing

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Dale Shetler, the senior enlisted leader for the Indiana National Guard, visited the 122nd Fighter Wing (FW) to conduct a town hall meeting with Airmen and tour the base to increase knowledge and experience with his sister service Feb. 4, 2023.



“The governor and politicians in Indiana are superfans of the National Guard and all that we’ve done over the last three years,” said Shetler, reflecting on the Guard’s accomplishments during the COVID-19 pandemic. “They saved lives and put people at ease when they showed up to food banks and people saw someone in uniform.”



While on base Shetler toured several shops to visit with Airmen and gain a furthered understanding of Air National Guard operations. He expressed to Airmen the importance of readiness, education and physical fitness so that Airmen and Soldiers are always prepared to respond when called upon.



“It’s important for leaders to be intentional about spending time with Airmen and Soldiers to keep the pulse of the force,” said U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Hoopingarner, 122nd FW Command Chief. “He looks for feedback from our Airmen regarding the good and bad of serving in the ANG. That feedback is critical to properly advise the adjutant general on state-level decisions in an effort to improve the health, welfare, morale, and ultimately the lethality of our total force.”



Shetler was also on hand for the return of one of the wing’s A-10C Thunderbolt II fighter jets which had just returned from the Guardian Blitz exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. This was the final exercise for the wing’s aircraft as they transition to the F-16 Fighting Falcon.



As state command sergeant major, Shetler serves as the principal enlisted advisor to the adjutant general of Indiana, on all Soldier and Airman related matters. The primary focus as senior enlisted leader is to provide leadership and guidance to ensure Soldier, Airman, and family readiness at all times.



“CSM Shetler is a lifelong Army Soldier, but he understands the value of the ANG and what we bring to the fight,” said Hoopingarner. “He wants to continue to improve communication and increase synergy between the Army and Air Force so that we’re postured to face the future fight together.”

