Tennessee Air Guardsmen’s awarded triple crown for 2022

The Maj. Gen. Stanley Newman Air National Guard Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Meritorious Unit Award, and Best MAF KC-135 Tanker Award for 2022 were awarded to the Tennessee Guardsmen, highlighting U.S. global mobility capabilities in support of the state and country missions.



The Maj. Gen. Stanley F. H. Newman ANG Outstanding Unit Award recognizes the most outstanding Air Guard unit contributing to the overall success of the Mobility Air Force mission. This unit is to embody the spirit and essence of the Citizen Airman, balancing operational demands of today and maintaining a strategic reserve for tomorrow, all while embracing responsibilities to their State, civilian employer, community, and family.



The Air Force Meritorious Unit Award is presented to organizations each year for outstanding heroism in combat, as well as outstanding service in direct support of combat operations. The 134th ARW received another AF Meritorious Unit Award in 2021, as well.



To top it off, the Best MAF KC-135 Tanker Award, formerly known as the “Omaha Trophy,” is conferred on a tanker unit for their support of the nuclear deterrence mission.



“These awards showcase how incredible our Tennessee Guardsmen are every day,” said Col. M. Lee Hartley, Jr., commander of the 134th Air Refueling Wing. “It’s a well-deserved triple crown recognizing our world-class Airmen and the effort they put in to ensure mission success.”

​

In addition to the previously mentioned awards, the 134th ARW was also recognized with Best Military Air Show of 2022 by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.



The 134th ARW supports rapid global mobility and sustainment by providing world class personnel, vital air refueling and airlift capabilities for contingency response and sustained combat operations. Besides its federal mission, the unit provides personnel and equipment to protect life and property during emergency response operations as directed by the Governor of Tennessee and the Adjutant General of Tennessee.



"Being recognized for our hard work is an honor, but getting to lead this incredible group of multi-capable Airmen is what makes this job so rewarding. It is a privilege to serve alongside them in support of the Nation and the great state of Tennessee, said Col. Hartley. "These awards highlight our commitment to being Volunteer Ready!"



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 14:37 Story ID: 437852 Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tennessee Air Guardsmen’s awarded triple crown for 2022, by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.