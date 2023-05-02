134th Air Refueling Wing trains for CBRN threat

Air National Guard Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing learned how to respond to chemical, biological, nuclear and explosive hazards during simulated combat scenarios at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, February 2-5, 2023. Airmen were trained by CBRN instructors and leaders from both the 134th ARW and the 164th Airlift Wing. In case of emergencies, this training allows Airmen to be ready to respond to CBRN attacks quickly and efficiently.

