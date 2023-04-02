"Why not me?” Carrying on a family military tradition

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – U.S. Army Spc. Jack Lambert Webster, a native of Robinson Township, Pa., and a grenadier with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team explained how he made the decision to pursue a career in the National Guard rather than his initial dream of serving on active duty.



Webster stated that as a young boy he always wanted to join the military because he was inspired by his family’s long military heritage. Being able to continue his family’s tradition was something he had always wanted to do.



“I had both my uncles; one was active duty, and one was in the military police,” said Webster. “My great-great grandfather was a combat medic in World War II and my grandfather was in the Air Force in Vietnam. My family has a long history of serving, but right now I’m the only one in my family in the last 20 years who’s joined. My cousins and my brothers, none of them joined but I did. My family’s got to carry on the tradition, someone’s got to join. So why not me?”



Though Webster initially wanted to achieve his childhood dream of joining the infantry in the Regular Army, he says that a more interesting offer was made by his recruiter who convinced him that the National Guard was where he needed to go.



“I changed my decision after being convinced by the recruiter,” said Webster. “I was going to join active duty, but he said, 'Why not join the National Guard?'. He just kind of led me to it. It also made more sense to me because I want to be as close to home as possible, so the National Guard made more sense than active duty. And here I am.”



Webster says that though he is not quite sure about his future goals and challenges, he is currently happy to be in his unit and no longer has the desire to go active duty.



“I haven’t really thought about any long-term goals yet. I’m still deciding honestly, but I’ll see whatever just happens. I’ve been here for over a year now inside my unit and I think I like where I am. I don’t think I want to go active duty. But whatever I decide I’ll always have the support of my family no matter what I do.”

