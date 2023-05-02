U.S. Army Pfc. Cody Michael Bukowski, a native of Erie and an infantryman with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, believes he can achieve his goals of being a state trooper by being in the military.
“I joined the National Guard to feel accomplished in my gap years while I’m not in school,” said Bukowski.
Bukowski is planning to get his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice because he is aspiring to be a state trooper after his military contract is up. He can use the training he learns with the Army to better himself as a state trooper.
“Being in the Army and being a state trooper are familiar in a lot of ways. You’re still helping people and being active,” said Bukowski.
He wants to be able to help his current and future peers whether he is a Soldier or state trooper.
“Keep a positive mindset, if you think negatively, your experiences will become negative ones."
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 17:02
|Story ID:
|437843
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Hometown:
|ERIE, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preparing for law enforcement through military service, by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
