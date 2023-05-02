Preparing for law enforcement through military service

Photo By Spc. Aliyah Vivier | U.S. Army Pfc. Cody Michael Bukowski, infantryman with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Aliyah Vivier | U.S. Army Pfc. Cody Michael Bukowski, infantryman with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard completes weapons training in an Engagement Skills Trainer here February 4, 2023. Gas masks are a part of weapons qualification and are used to simulate reacting while being exposed to airborne chemicals. He works at a frozen pizza shop as a machine operator. He also works out at the gym and plays basketball in his free time while he’s waiting to go to college. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Pfc. Cody Michael Bukowski, a native of Erie and an infantryman with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, believes he can achieve his goals of being a state trooper by being in the military.



“I joined the National Guard to feel accomplished in my gap years while I’m not in school,” said Bukowski.



Bukowski is planning to get his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice because he is aspiring to be a state trooper after his military contract is up. He can use the training he learns with the Army to better himself as a state trooper.



“Being in the Army and being a state trooper are familiar in a lot of ways. You’re still helping people and being active,” said Bukowski.



He wants to be able to help his current and future peers whether he is a Soldier or state trooper.



“Keep a positive mindset, if you think negatively, your experiences will become negative ones."