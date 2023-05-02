Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing for law enforcement through military service

    Soldier spotlight Pfc. Cody Bukowski

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Story by Spc. Aliyah Vivier 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Cody Michael Bukowski, a native of Erie and an infantryman with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, believes he can achieve his goals of being a state trooper by being in the military.

    “I joined the National Guard to feel accomplished in my gap years while I’m not in school,” said Bukowski.

    Bukowski is planning to get his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice because he is aspiring to be a state trooper after his military contract is up. He can use the training he learns with the Army to better himself as a state trooper.

    “Being in the Army and being a state trooper are familiar in a lot of ways. You’re still helping people and being active,” said Bukowski.

    He wants to be able to help his current and future peers whether he is a Soldier or state trooper.

    “Keep a positive mindset, if you think negatively, your experiences will become negative ones."

