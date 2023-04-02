Black Jack Brigade Assumes Authority in Europe

Photo By Sgt. Brayton Daniel | Col. C.J. Kirkpatrick, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, and Command Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brayton Daniel | Col. C.J. Kirkpatrick, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian W. Adams, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team command sergeant major, uncase the brigade colors during the Transition of Authority ceremony in Drawsko-Pamorskie, Poland, Feb. 4. The uncasing of the colors symbolize the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team's arrival in the European Theater of Operations. (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. Brayton Daniel) see less | View Image Page

DRAWSKO-POMORSKIE, Poland - The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division “Greywolf” transferred authority of U.S. Army operations in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Black Jack”, 1st Cavalry Division, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 4, 2023.



Over the past seven months, 3ABCT participated in multi-national training exercises in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Greece, Italy, the UK and Germany. The Greywolf Brigade also led in strategically important locations in the Baltics and the NATO Battlegroup Poland.



"Simply put, you’ve made a difference for your allies and the NATO Alliance and have done all your country asked of you," said Col. John Gilliam, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, 1st Cavalry Division. "I could not be prouder of all of your hard work, and you’ve earned a well-deserved break with your families who are eagerly awaiting your return to Fort Hood."



This ceremony marked the end of deployment for 3ABCT Soldiers out of Fort Hood, Texas, and the beginning of the Black Jack Brigade's rotation.



"Our motto in the Black Jack Brigade is ‘ALL IN’," said Col. C.J. Kirkpatrick, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, 1st Cavalry Division. "And that is what we are for our mission in Europe. We are here to deter, and if necessary, defeat potential adversaries."



U.S. NATO allies and partner nations are necessary for operations like Atlantic Resolve to succeed.



"30% of this brigade is committed to the NATO enhanced forward presence battle group, but our entire Brigade believes in the NATO motto – STRONGER TOGETHER," said Col. Kirkpatrick. "Our reception everywhere has been nothing short of phenomenal. A sincere and heartfelt thank you to all our hosts – particularly our Polish partners here at DPTA. We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with you. "



The Black Jack Brigade is no stranger to service in Europe, having previously completed a deployment to the theater in 2020.



2nd ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division, was first established on Aug. 29, 1917, and fought in major campaigns of World War II and the Vietnam War– receiving multiple battle streamers and honors over those decades. The Black Jack Brigade deployed six times in support of the Global War on Terror and also deployed to New Orleans in support of humanitarian relief efforts following Hurricane Katrina. Today, the Black Jack Brigade is disciplined, vigilant, and professional; ready to fight anytime, anywhere.