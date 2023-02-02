IMCOM CG visits USAG Humphreys

Photo By Sgt. Guy Mingo | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, the IMCOM commanding general, far right; speaks to a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Guy Mingo | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, the IMCOM commanding general, far right; speaks to a group of awardees and senior leaders during a coining ceremony at Maude Hall on Camp Humphreys, Feb. 3, 2023. The IMCOM CG and CSM visit Soldiers and civilians around the base to recognize them for superior service and accomplishments. USAG Humphreys plays a major role in the lives of military service members, civilians and families living in the Republic of Korea by ensuring they receive outstanding customer service and support. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Guy Mingo) see less | View Image Page

The Commanding General for U.S. Army Installation Management Command made a brief stop at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys on Feb. 3, 2023, to meet with the senior military leaders and the garrison workforce to discuss some of the unique challenges and opportunities facing Soldiers, civilians, and families serving in Korea.



The visit marked the first time Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV came to USAG Humphreys since assuming the role of commanding general in July 2022; however, he was already familiar with the installation thanks to his previous position as the IMCOM deputy commanding general.



“We flew halfway around the world just to spend time with you,” said Jones during a luncheon with garrison leadership. “You can spend time in meetings on the computer or over the phone, but you can’t look someone in the eyes and say, ‘Thank you.’ That’s why we came here.”



Jones was accompanied by Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland, senior enlisted adviser for IMCOM, who was also no stranger to garrison operations or the Republic of Korea. His previous assignments included being the garrison senior enlisted adviser for Camp Casey, also in Korea.



“We measure success by the work you do every day to enable and ensure Soldiers remain focused on the mission,” said Copeland. “It’s about Soldiers; it’s about families; it’s about people. What you do absolutely matters. You may not always get the thanks from others, but you will always hear that from me and General Jones.”



Despite a busy schedule, Jones and Copeland took time to recognize a few of USAG Humphreys top performers:

- Gilbert Lozano, fire chief, Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services (DES)

- Brent Borelli, River Bend Golf Course maintenance superintendent

- Sgt. Enrique Lozano, noncommissioned officer in charge, Public Affairs Office – Visual Information Branch

- Korean Augmentee to The U.S. Army (KATUSA) Cpl. Ryu Eun-kyul, senior KATUSA, DES Pass and Identification Office

- An Son-a, information technology specialist, Information Management Office



“The Army doesn’t work without our garrisons – the garrison doesn’t work without you,” said Jones. “Through you, our Soldiers and families are protected, our facilities are maintained, and we have the quality-of-life services to take care of our people.”