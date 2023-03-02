AMC’s Supply Chain Optimization effort goes live

Photo By Cameron Porter | Soldiers from the 62nd Engineer Company conduct inventories of basic issue items at...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Soldiers from the 62nd Engineer Company conduct inventories of basic issue items at the Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area in Lešt’, Slovakia, May 9. The 62nd Eng. Co. Soldiers signed for the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade at the ECHA site. (Photo by Lt. Col. Miguel Flores) see less | View Image Page

Army Materiel Command’s effort to standardize, specialize and modernize how it manages the Army’s supply chain is now in place.



As of Jan. 30, AMC and its Life Cycle Management Commands are using new processes, having members of their workforce operating in new roles, implementing new data resources and using a new workflow to transform how the Army manages its supply chain.



Supply Chain Optimization ensures Soldiers have the parts, equipment and materiel they need, when and where they need it.



“Supply chain management is one of the unsung heroes in topics, but it is critical. We can’t fight and win wars without it,” said Gen. Ed Daly, AMC commanding general. “If we don’t transform this piece, it will affect the readiness of the Army.”



AMC’s Supply Chain Optimization effort began in October 2021. Since then, AMC and its LCMCs – which include Aviation and Missile Command, Communications-Electronics Command, Joint Munitions Command, and Tank-automotive and Armaments Command – have been standardizing and specializing its supply chain management, and using data to drive decision-making, to better adapt to supply chain disruptions and reduce vulnerabilities in support of Army readiness.



Most significantly, the supply chain workforce is now organized by the function they perform instead of by portfolio. This organization will allow them to specialize in their roles and provide support across all portfolios.



Now that the effort is in its initial operational capability, leaders and experts are monitoring process and adapting to changes in execution.



“This go-live is a ramp to continuously identify opportunities to improve,” said Tom Ray, AMC’s Acting Director of supply chain management. “This is a continuous training effort as things change and continue to grow.”



While monitoring progress, the workforce will have resources to support them in their new roles. Of note, the workforce will have training resources including courses offered on the Udemy online learning platform and Army Logistics University courses, with each complementing each other.



Also, the workforce will be learning more about how to use the AMC Predictive Analytics Suite (APAS). The Supply Chain Optimization team is moving to incorporate data visualizations, for topics like risk management, into APAS. This will give supply chain managers the data they need in near real time.



AMC and its LCMCs will continue to monitor progress and adapt to this new environment over the next several weeks. Supply Chain Optimization is on track to be in full operating capability at the end of March.



“It’s not lost on me how much hard work has been done to get to this point,” said Daly. “I can’t tell you how much I appreciate AMC – collectively and individually. At echelon, we’re leveraging everything we possibly can to support the Army and the Joint Force.”