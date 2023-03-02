U.S. Coast Guard established Saginaw Bay regulated navigation area for winter

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Coast Guard has initiated the process to activate its Great Lakes Regulated...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Coast Guard has initiated the process to activate its Great Lakes Regulated Navigation Area; specifically, a safety zone in Saginaw Bay, Michigan. The zone will be activated at 8 a.m. on Saturday and apply during the winter months to protect waterway users from hazards associated with winter conditions and navigation. see less | View Image Page

DETROIT – The U.S. Coast Guard has initiated the process to activate its Great Lakes Regulated Navigation Area; specifically, a safety zone in Saginaw Bay, Michigan.



The zone will be activated at 8 a.m. on Saturday and apply during the winter months to protect waterway users from hazards associated with winter conditions and navigation.



Any vessels wishing to enter these areas after 8 a.m. on Saturday, are required to contact Sector Detroit at (313) 568-9560 to request permission to enter the zone at least 72 hours in advance.



More information on the zone can be found in the Federal Register.

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/08/11/2017-16997/great-lakesregulated-navigation-areas-and-safety-zones.



Media inquiries should be referred to Ensign Adeeb Ahmad, Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer, at (313) 910-1234.



-USCG-