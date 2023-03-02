Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard established Saginaw Bay regulated navigation area for winter

    U.S. Coast Guard established Saginaw Bay regulated navigation area for winter

    Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Coast Guard has initiated the process to activate its Great Lakes Regulated...... read more read more

    SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    DETROIT – The U.S. Coast Guard has initiated the process to activate its Great Lakes Regulated Navigation Area; specifically, a safety zone in Saginaw Bay, Michigan.

    The zone will be activated at 8 a.m. on Saturday and apply during the winter months to protect waterway users from hazards associated with winter conditions and navigation.

    Any vessels wishing to enter these areas after 8 a.m. on Saturday, are required to contact Sector Detroit at (313) 568-9560 to request permission to enter the zone at least 72 hours in advance.

    More information on the zone can be found in the Federal Register.
    https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/08/11/2017-16997/great-lakesregulated-navigation-areas-and-safety-zones.

    Media inquiries should be referred to Ensign Adeeb Ahmad, Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer, at (313) 910-1234.

    -USCG-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 11:34
    Story ID: 437782
    Location: SAGINAW, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard established Saginaw Bay regulated navigation area for winter, by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Coast Guard established Saginaw Bay regulated navigation area for winter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    USCG
    Sector Detroit
    Saginaw Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT