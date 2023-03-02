DETROIT – The U.S. Coast Guard has initiated the process to activate its Great Lakes Regulated Navigation Area; specifically, a safety zone in Saginaw Bay, Michigan.
The zone will be activated at 8 a.m. on Saturday and apply during the winter months to protect waterway users from hazards associated with winter conditions and navigation.
Any vessels wishing to enter these areas after 8 a.m. on Saturday, are required to contact Sector Detroit at (313) 568-9560 to request permission to enter the zone at least 72 hours in advance.
More information on the zone can be found in the Federal Register.
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/08/11/2017-16997/great-lakesregulated-navigation-areas-and-safety-zones.
Media inquiries should be referred to Ensign Adeeb Ahmad, Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer, at (313) 910-1234.
-USCG-
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 11:34
|Story ID:
|437782
|Location:
|SAGINAW, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard established Saginaw Bay regulated navigation area for winter, by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
