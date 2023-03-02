Naval Support Activity Mid-South to Participate in Annual Navy Force Protection Exercise

Naval Support Activity Mid-South will participate in an annual force protection exercise, Feb. 6-17, 2023.



Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 (CSSC23) is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.



“This is an opportunity for the Navy to drill our anti-terrorism procedures at the local, regional and national level. The installation will be open for business but expect the possibility of delays.” said Capt. Mike Mosbruger, commanding officer, NSA Mid-South.



Citadel Shield, which occurs the first week, is the field training exercise (FTX) portion led by CNIC. Solid Curtain occurs the following week and is the command post exercise (CPX) led by USFFC. This two-part approach was designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners in order to protect life, equipment and facilities.



CSSC23 is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not being held in response to any specific threat.



Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.



For more information about potential impacts due to the exercise, check us out at www.facebook.com/NSAMidSouth

