Fallen Warrior: Tech Sgt. Anthony Campbell

For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week we remember Tech. Sgt. Anthony “Tony” Campbell Jr, 932nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician.



Campbell had a strong commitment to protecting others. As a Reservist, he served with the Cincinnati police force.



Campbell deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in late 2009, and forward deployed to Afghanistan. During his deployment, Campbell assisted in recovering over 280 pieces of ordnance and bulk explosive charges, disposing of more than one ton of explosives used in improvised explosive devices.



In December 2009, Campbell and his team headed out on an overnight mission. While clearing a path for follow-on forces, he recognized an IED. Campbell quickly safely and selflessly moved his team out of danger by placing himself between them and the IED. The device detonated and he was killed. His team members were able to safely evacuate.



Many lives were spared by his courageous and selfless act. He was survived by his wife and three children.



Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

