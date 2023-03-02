Arnold Junior Force Council hosts Lunch and Learn focusing on career development

Photo By Jill Pickett | Mike Dent, Chief, Technical Management Branch, Plans and Programs Division, Arnold...... read more read more Photo By Jill Pickett | Mike Dent, Chief, Technical Management Branch, Plans and Programs Division, Arnold Engineering Development Complex, gives a presentation on Civilian Developmental Education during a Lunch and Learn hosted by the Arnold Air Force Base Junior Force Council Jan. 25, 2023, at Arnold AFB, Tennessee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett) see less | View Image Page

– The Arnold Air Force Base Junior Force Council held its first Lunch and Learn of 2023 Jan. 25 at Arnold, inviting all DOD personnel interested in career and leadership development.

Mike Dent, chief, Technical Management Branch, Plans and Programs Division, Arnold Engineering Development Complex, gave the presentation, entitled “Civilian Developmental Education.” He went step-by-step through the process of looking through training opportunities and how to apply.

Dent explained all DOD civilians have access to the MyVector website, which is the tool to apply for the different opportunities available. He mentioned the purpose of Civilian Developmental Education, or CDE, is to develop increased leadership skills and to advance along their chosen career path. This is accomplished through targeted training, education and experiential opportunities.

There are close to 40 programs offered, and opportunities exist for civilians GS-007 through GS-15 or equivalent with at least two years of DOD service. Anyone interested will need to apply soon; the deadlines to apply for programs offerings in academic year 2024 start as early as Feb. 10.

“Program duration ranges from three days to three years; long-term programs may require temporary duty assignment, permanent change of station and a Continuous Service Agreement,” Dent said.

Around 30 people sat in on the discussion via Microsoft Teams online and a handful others attended in person. AEDC team member Paul Ritter stated he was glad he attended the Lunch and Learn, taking away a lot of valuable information from the one-hour presentation.

“I’m not very familiar with the CDE application process, and I appreciated Mr. Dent taking time to explain important steps in how to complete an application,” Ritter said. “The presentation helped me understand important CDE milestones, various online resources, and the overall process. I’m grateful for a better understanding on how to move forward from here in continuing education. Thank you to the Junior Force Council and Mr. Dent for taking time to invest in AEDC employees. I’m looking forward to more Lunch and Learns.”

The JFC plans to hold monthly Lunch and Learns; dates and topics are sent out by email to members of the JFC. For anyone wanting to join the JFC, contact current president Adam Moon.