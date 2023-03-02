WIESBADEN, Germany -- For 34 new U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden employees, their place of duty was at the Directorate of Human Resources hosted new Team Member Orientation, held at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg, February 2.



The garrison workforce is a large family, and the TMO meeting gave the garrison’s newest teammates the opportunity to meet the USAG Wiesbaden command team and other workforce directors while getting to know the newest faces from across the garrison.



Welcome to the team --



“We have some phenomenal employees and we have some phenomenal services - I would argue that we have the best services in all of Europe,” said USAG Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell, while addressing the new members of the workforce.



The workforce employees are in a unique position with the ability to immediately impact the community while providing front door services to the customer.



“You all are the (real) face of the garrison,” Russell added.



For new Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center employee Sierra Wingert, who arrived in Germany from Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois in October, working for the garrison is a twofold opportunity to begin a career and follow in the footsteps of family members who have served in the armed forces and government.



Attending the TMO helped her to understand the responsibilities and roles in the garrison.



“Learning how we are a family (…) working together for Soldiers and families," said Wingert.



TMO, a relatively new initiative that focuses on integrating new employees into the workforce, has become integral to the civilian onboarding process.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 09:34 Story ID: 437770 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison provides warm welcome through team member orientation initiative, by Michael Kenfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.