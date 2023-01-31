Operation Talon Logistic Package 101

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, Romania -- Soldiers assigned to Gambler Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), completed their 101st logistics package resupply (LOGPAC) on Jan. 31, 2023, in Romania.



Gambler Company reached LOGPAC 101 in support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce (OEADR). Their goal is to continually sustain, support and maintain 1-502nd Infantry Regiment operations.



“Gambler Company has provided on time, multifunctional logistical support to each talon Soldier throughout all unilateral, bilateral and multinational exercises,” stated Capt. Caleb Lobanovrovksy, Gambler Company Commander. “Only deploying with a limited number of Soldiers, my team has been able to successfully support talon Soldiers; My Soldiers were crucial to the 1-502nd Infantry Regiments mission.”



Gambler Company has conducted the most LOGPAC resupplies to multiple forward training areas for 2BCT during OEADR, proving how critical each Gambler Soldier is essential for the battalion’s mission success.



Since June of 2022 Gambler Company has been an integral part of increasing sustainment interoperability with our Romanian allies. Gambler Soldiers gained experience in distribution, maintenance and field capabilities.



“I am proud of all that we have accomplished and what the platoon as a whole has accomplished together,” stated Spc. Justin Germnay, a distro Soldier assigned to Gambler Company, 1-502nd Infantry Regiment. “To me it’s just another day at work, but I am proud that our platoon alone carries that responsibility well and is able to execute every mission successfully.”



Gambler’s sustainment operations enabled Task Force talon to maintain a combat credible force as part of the 101st Airborne Division’s iron clad commitment to protecting NATO’s eastern flank.



“I feel accomplished because we get the job done, beating the odds and the elements,” remarked Pfc. Matthew Martin, a distro Soldier assigned to Gambler Company, 1-502nd Infantry Regiment. “We always accomplish the mission no matter the situation thrown at us, supplying the battalion in multiple locations and throughout various countries.”

Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023