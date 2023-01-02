U.S. Army North conducts change of responsibility, welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Photo By Spc. Andrea Kent | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah Gan, newly appointed Army North senior enlisted...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Andrea Kent | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah Gan, newly appointed Army North senior enlisted leader, passes the unit guideon to Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Franklin, the unit color barrier, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Fort Sam Houston theater in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior enlisted leader symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander and from there, passing them to the incoming senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrea Kent) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Army North conducted a change of responsibility ceremony as Command Sgt. Maj. Phil K. Barretto relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah E. Gan at the Fort Sam Houston Theater, Feb. 1, 2023.



U.S. Army North Commanding General Lt. Gen. John R. Evans hosted the ceremony and praised Barretto for his leadership.



“Phil Barretto has been the type of sergeant major every commander wants,” said Evans. “He’s out there checking on Soldiers, putting his arm around them and I could see those young men and women getting a little taller in their stance knowing that the sergeant major was placing that kind of trust in them; that’s exactly the kind of leader Phil Barretto has been his entire career.”



Barretto arrived at Joint Base San Antonio and U.S. Army North in July of 2020 during the unit’s COVID-19 response efforts and has led the command through numerous homeland defense exercises, defense support to civil authorities responses, and theater security cooperation missions.



“When I arrived at this great organization and community more than 30 months ago, I came in with the attitude and belief that I will do everything in my power to give my Soldiers a fighting chance,” Barretto said. “I believe that with the help of this team, we have done that.”



He is set to become the next senior enlisted leader for the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.



Gan arrives to Joint Base San Antonio and U.S. Army North from Fort Knox, Ky. where he was the senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Cadet Command and served with Evans as a command team there as well.



“We welcome you to (U.S. Army North) today and you’re going to learn all about what strength of the nation is,” Evans said.



Gan said he’s excited to get started and see where he can bring value to an already great organization.



“There is no bigger honor than to be a part of a storied unit; one that has the responsibility of defending the homeland and this great nation,” Gan said. “You will get nothing short of everything I have to give.”