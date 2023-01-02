Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army North conducts change of responsibility, welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Seth Barham 

    U.S. Army North

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Army North conducted a change of responsibility ceremony as Command Sgt. Maj. Phil K. Barretto relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah E. Gan at the Fort Sam Houston Theater, Feb. 1, 2023.

    U.S. Army North Commanding General Lt. Gen. John R. Evans hosted the ceremony and praised Barretto for his leadership.

    “Phil Barretto has been the type of sergeant major every commander wants,” said Evans. “He’s out there checking on Soldiers, putting his arm around them and I could see those young men and women getting a little taller in their stance knowing that the sergeant major was placing that kind of trust in them; that’s exactly the kind of leader Phil Barretto has been his entire career.”

    Barretto arrived at Joint Base San Antonio and U.S. Army North in July of 2020 during the unit’s COVID-19 response efforts and has led the command through numerous homeland defense exercises, defense support to civil authorities responses, and theater security cooperation missions.

    “When I arrived at this great organization and community more than 30 months ago, I came in with the attitude and belief that I will do everything in my power to give my Soldiers a fighting chance,” Barretto said. “I believe that with the help of this team, we have done that.”

    He is set to become the next senior enlisted leader for the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

    Gan arrives to Joint Base San Antonio and U.S. Army North from Fort Knox, Ky. where he was the senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Cadet Command and served with Evans as a command team there as well.

    “We welcome you to (U.S. Army North) today and you’re going to learn all about what strength of the nation is,” Evans said.

    Gan said he’s excited to get started and see where he can bring value to an already great organization.

    “There is no bigger honor than to be a part of a storied unit; one that has the responsibility of defending the homeland and this great nation,” Gan said. “You will get nothing short of everything I have to give.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

