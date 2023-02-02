Moose are hangry - be aware

While we haven't had much fresh snow lately, the massive dumps from December probably aren't going anywhere for a while. For those of us who have shoveled our walks and driveways, this is fine. If you need access to the grass, though, you're out of luck. Moose have started to move into areas of JBER and Anchorage to avoid deep snow. These moose are exhausted, stressed and might be starting to “hangry.”



“Late winter and early spring are difficult times for moose,” said Colette Brandt, JBER Wildlife Biologist. “Food sources are getting scarcer, and deep snow makes it tiring to get around.”



Moose – like any animal including humans – prefer not to wade through snow, which saps their energy. Please be aware that you are more likely to encounter moose on trails, roads, near buildings, and in neighborhoods. This puts them into potential conflict with vehicles, and they blend into the predawn darkness, so use extra caution, especially when turning onto roads or driveways. Moose’s reflective eyes are typically less noticeable to drivers because the animals’ heads are usually above the driver’s headlights. Also, be aware that last year's calves are often still spending time with their mothers – so where you see one, expect to see another (or two).

Hungry moose in your neighborhood can also be a surprise to pedestrians and pets.



“When you go out, check for moose first,” said Brandt. “Even before letting your pet outside, check the yard; moose can jump over six-foot fences, and you don't want to let your pet out only to discover a moose was out there first.”

Of course, don't send children out the door to school without checking first, either, and make sure children know to stay alert and watch for moose near bus stops or along walking routes.



According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, more people are injured by moose than bears. About 175,000 to 200,000 moose are scattered throughout the state.



“Moose are more dangerous than bears in the sense that they are so quick-tempered,” said Mark Sledge, JBER Conservation Law Enforcement Officer. They're also more likely to be hit by vehicles, which are usually fatal to the moose and not infrequently to the humans involved.



During winter, moose are exhausted and stressed which can make them even more quick tempered and unpredictable, Brandt said

To reduce risks of conflict from moose:

Please give moose a wide berth and keep a close eye on pets.

Keep pets on a leash and under control.

If a moose is near, give it space and leave it alone, cross the street or turn around and go a different way.

If you find yourself close to a moose, back off to a safe location like a house, a vehicle, or a tree; put distance between you and the moose.

If you're charged, run to a safe location, dodge behind trees, roll under a large sturdy object like a parked vehicle, or get up against a wall, fence or snow berm.

If a moose knocks you down, roll into a ball, cover your head and neck with your hands and play dead.





Remember, although moose are hungry, it is illegal to feed them and doing so carries a $330 fine.

To report wildlife posing a threat in populated areas, contact the CLEOs at 552-2436, or use the Report feature on the home screen of the JBER Connect app.

If you have any wildlife concerns on base, please contact the SFS non-emergency number, (907) 552-7070, and they will dispatch our Conservation Law Enforcement Officers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 17:13 Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US