    Depot introduces fire truck training for Soldiers

    TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Story by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas – Six soldiers from various installations participated in fire truck training at Red River Army Depot over the last two weeks.

    On site for the training were: Staff Sgt. Samantha Hernandez, Spc. Christian Wadsworth, Spc. Dylan Evans, Spc. Tate Krueger, Pfc. Edgar Campoverde and Pvt. Jalen Jones.

    The soldiers, who are a combination of mechanics and firefighters, were able to train with Red River team members to gain knowledge of water pump systems on fire trucks including the M1142 Tactical Fire Fighting Truck and Commercial Apparatus Systems.

    The training gave soldiers firsthand experience with learning pump operation and mechanical maintenance as well as how to interpret National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) guidelines in accordance with mechanical repair. In addition, the soldiers were also able to gain knowledge on common issues such as battery drain, inoperable motor/alternator, water leak repair and hydraulic leak repair.

    The soldiers participating in the initial training are from Fort Polk, Louisiana, Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Fort Stewart, Georgia.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Location: TEXARKANA, TX, US 
