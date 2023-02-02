Depot introduces fire truck training for Soldiers

Photo By Adrienne Brown | Soldiers from various installations work under a fire truck at Red River Army Depot....... read more read more Photo By Adrienne Brown | Soldiers from various installations work under a fire truck at Red River Army Depot. The soldiers are participating in a new training program geared toward understanding fire truck maintenance and repairs. see less | View Image Page

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas – Six soldiers from various installations participated in fire truck training at Red River Army Depot over the last two weeks.



On site for the training were: Staff Sgt. Samantha Hernandez, Spc. Christian Wadsworth, Spc. Dylan Evans, Spc. Tate Krueger, Pfc. Edgar Campoverde and Pvt. Jalen Jones.



The soldiers, who are a combination of mechanics and firefighters, were able to train with Red River team members to gain knowledge of water pump systems on fire trucks including the M1142 Tactical Fire Fighting Truck and Commercial Apparatus Systems.



The training gave soldiers firsthand experience with learning pump operation and mechanical maintenance as well as how to interpret National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) guidelines in accordance with mechanical repair. In addition, the soldiers were also able to gain knowledge on common issues such as battery drain, inoperable motor/alternator, water leak repair and hydraulic leak repair.



The soldiers participating in the initial training are from Fort Polk, Louisiana, Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Fort Stewart, Georgia.