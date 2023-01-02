AFMC to host Black History Month Mentoring Panel

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command continues its popular Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel series with the first event of 2023 set for Feb. 15, 2 - 3 p.m. ET, honoring Black History Month.



The event will be streamed on ZoomGov and is open to all AFMC uniformed and civilian Airmen. The 2023 theme for these panels is “Mentoring a Globally Diverse Workforce,” with the goal to create an inclusive culture where all individuals are comfortable in conversations related to mentoring and demographic diversity.



Anna Morris, Director of Contracting, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, will host the event which will feature a diverse mix of panelists from across AFMC and the Air Force including:



--Hans Augustus, Director of Business Operations, 633d Contracting Squadron

--Jonathan "JT" Terry, Chief, AFLCMC Robins - OL, Robins AFB, GA

--Bhakti Mary, Materiel Leader, Collaborative Combat Aircraft, Agile Development Office, AFLCMC Fighter and Advanced Aircraft Directorate

--Lt. Col. Ethel Seabrook-Hennessy, Chief, Contracts Management Branch, United States Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska



This is the first in a series of cross-cultural mentoring events scheduled to occur during special observance months throughout 2023. The events will be hosted by the AFMC Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group champions and will focus on issues related to the groups celebrated during the special observance period. Additional mentoring panels will be held focused on the AFMC officer and enlisted corps.



The link for the ZoomGov event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels. Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.



Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.

