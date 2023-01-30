Getting Ready with 11th Field Hospital

FORT HOOD,Texas, January 30 – The Army has over 200 job opportunities, notably a third of those are with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 11th Field Hospital. Contrary to the unit’s name, there’s more to it than medicine. Soldiers with unique job descriptions of different units come together to assist the 11th Field Hospital in reaching their goal of readiness, an essential expectation of the Army.



The training guaranteed the effectiveness of all equipment. The exercise consisted of routine maintenance performed on vehicles, to confirm they are fully operational. In addition, multiple teams assembled every tent, to challenge the teams' ability to operate their equipment at maximum capability.



“{Frequently} our unit really just focuses on mission readiness. So we do a lot of inventories {and} layouts just to make sure our equipment and our vehicles are mission capable, fully functioning. We’ll do field exercises to make sure the field hospital is ready and up to par for missions, always ready to go.” stated Corporal Megan Vessels of the HHC.



The TENTEX, Tent Exercise, is only a small portion of training orchestrated every year in preparation for JMEX (Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise). It’s actually the second stage of a series of three trainings that occur annually. The first stage is when the unit goes out and stakes a facility, usually a hospital, surveying the location most ideal for their equipment. The last is the culminating field training exercise later in the year, JMEX, which happens alongside hospital personnel.



Captain Elizabeth Huizenga, Nurse of the 151st Medical Augmentation Detachment says “Last week, they did a little bit more. They went out and staked the hospital. If you were to put all the tents up, we would know where to put them because they outline it. They {11th FH} would’ve set up a whole 32-bed, then, we would’ve added on our pieces.”



“We add onto the field hospital. The field hospital makes a 32 bed {tent}. We add on ICU (Intensive Care Unit), ICW (Intensive Care Ward), and outpatient services; microbiology, lab, physical therapy, etc.” said Cpt. Huizenga.



Preparation plays a significant role in the Army’s mission, as well as the unit’s mission to evaluate readiness by establishing a hospital footprint to prepare for JMEX. As a result of the performance and drive displayed in this exercise, the 11th FH will fulfill its motto, “Always Ready”.

