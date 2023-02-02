Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    January 2023 in Review

    January in Review graphic

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd | January in review graphic is designed to accompany the January in review article that...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing started 2023 with a strong month of January.

    On Friday Jan. 6, the wing recognized 15 members who have recently promoted.

    Later that day, members from the 25th Aerial Port Squadron welcomed a C-5 from Travis Air Force Base, California for the Unit Training Assembly weekend. The C-5 was requested for members to train on as the 908th no longer has C-130s due to the wing’s mission change to the MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter Formal Training Unit.

    25 APS members trained on the C-5 with its crew until its departure Sunday afternoon.

    On Saturday Jan. 7, the wing welcomed 11 new members to its ranks.

    Nearing the end of the day, wing members gathered for the 908th Force Support Squadron Assumption of Command ceremony where Col. Clinton Cash bestowed command to Lt. Col. Tyisha Owens who was previously the Chief, Force Support Development Team and Air Force Reserve Liaison, Force Support Professional Development School at the Ira C. Eaker Center for Leadership Development, Maxwell AFB.

    Sunday Jan. 8, the wing welcomed another new commander to its ranks, but this time, the member wasn’t new to the unit. Wing members gathered for the 908th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command ceremony where Lt. Col. Stuart Martin bestowed command to Capt. Toderick Burks who was previously the operations officer for the 908 MXS since December 2018 where he led, trained, and equipped more than 125 personnel supporting aerospace equipment in 12 separate Air Force Specialty Codes supporting eight C-130H aircraft and associated equipment.

    The third week of the month saw 908th members showcasing one of their Department of Defense leading ideas, a Federal Aviation Administration Airframe and Powerplant certification for service members. Members from the FAA’s Joint Service Aviation Maintenance Technician Certification Council were holding a meeting in Montgomery, Alabama when they were able to meet with 908th members and Community College of the Air Force members to see the strides the 908th has made in their program.

    The month closed out with Air Force Reserve Command’s Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White holding a meet and greet with 908th enlisted members. White discussed Air Force Reserve Command’s priorities and answered questions from the Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 13:16
    Story ID: 437712
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, January 2023 in Review, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    January in Review graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Month in Review

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT