January 2023 in Review

The 908th Airlift Wing started 2023 with a strong month of January.



On Friday Jan. 6, the wing recognized 15 members who have recently promoted.



Later that day, members from the 25th Aerial Port Squadron welcomed a C-5 from Travis Air Force Base, California for the Unit Training Assembly weekend. The C-5 was requested for members to train on as the 908th no longer has C-130s due to the wing’s mission change to the MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter Formal Training Unit.



25 APS members trained on the C-5 with its crew until its departure Sunday afternoon.



On Saturday Jan. 7, the wing welcomed 11 new members to its ranks.



Nearing the end of the day, wing members gathered for the 908th Force Support Squadron Assumption of Command ceremony where Col. Clinton Cash bestowed command to Lt. Col. Tyisha Owens who was previously the Chief, Force Support Development Team and Air Force Reserve Liaison, Force Support Professional Development School at the Ira C. Eaker Center for Leadership Development, Maxwell AFB.



Sunday Jan. 8, the wing welcomed another new commander to its ranks, but this time, the member wasn’t new to the unit. Wing members gathered for the 908th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command ceremony where Lt. Col. Stuart Martin bestowed command to Capt. Toderick Burks who was previously the operations officer for the 908 MXS since December 2018 where he led, trained, and equipped more than 125 personnel supporting aerospace equipment in 12 separate Air Force Specialty Codes supporting eight C-130H aircraft and associated equipment.



The third week of the month saw 908th members showcasing one of their Department of Defense leading ideas, a Federal Aviation Administration Airframe and Powerplant certification for service members. Members from the FAA’s Joint Service Aviation Maintenance Technician Certification Council were holding a meeting in Montgomery, Alabama when they were able to meet with 908th members and Community College of the Air Force members to see the strides the 908th has made in their program.



The month closed out with Air Force Reserve Command’s Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White holding a meet and greet with 908th enlisted members. White discussed Air Force Reserve Command’s priorities and answered questions from the Airmen.

