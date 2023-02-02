Army Leader Honored with Consortium’s Laboratory Director of the Year Award

Photo By Brian Feeney | Dr. Eric Moore, director of DEVCOM CBC until October 2022, has been chosen for the...... read more read more Photo By Brian Feeney | Dr. Eric Moore, director of DEVCOM CBC until October 2022, has been chosen for the 2022 Laboratory Director of the Year award by the Federal Laboratory Consortium for his work in advancing technology transfer. (U.S. Army photo by Ellie White) see less | View Image Page

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD -- Dr. Eric Moore, director of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) until October 2022, has been chosen for the 2022 Laboratory Director of the Year award by the Federal Laboratory Consortium (FLC) for his work in advancing technology transfer.



Technology transfer is the practice of taking technologies developed by federal government researchers and forming agreements with nongovernment organizations that will allow them to be commercialized for mass production. The government’s use of technology transfer not only gets technology innovations into the hands of the warfighter and available for the protection of the nation faster, it creates jobs and boosts the American economy.



“The Laboratory Director of the Year Award is high praise because it is how the technology transfer community recognizes those lab directors who truly exemplify excellence in leadership,” said FLC Executive Director Paul Zielinski. “Members of the FLC National Advisory Council, including experts from across the spectrum of science and business, choose only those lab directors who have had a significant and demonstrable impact."



Among Moore’s technology transfer accomplishments were energizing DEVCOM CBC and the Center’s technology transfer team to rise to the challenge and join the nation’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. This included pioneering research using dogs to sniff COVID antibodies on people. He also built strong research and intern program relationships with leaders at leading education institutes, including many historically black colleges and universities and minority serving institutions.



“I’m just the face of this award, the honor really belongs to the entire team at the Center,” said Moore. “This includes the Center’s extraordinarily capable Technology Transfer Team, and it includes the scientists, engineers and technicians working every day to find ways to innovate technology that protects our warfighters and the nation from chemical biological threats.”



Winning this award came as no surprise to Moore’s boss, Maj. Gen. Miles Brown, Commanding General of the Center’s higher headquarters, DEVCOM. Moore currently serves as Deputy to the Commanding General, having served as DEVCOM CBC’s director from August 2016 to October 2022.



“Dr. Moore is a natural fit for this award because of the way he operates. He works tirelessly to build relationships and find collaboration opportunities with leaders in private industry, academia and non-profit organizations,” said Brown. “His efforts at DEVCOM CBC enhanced and accelerated the transfer of technologies from the lab to the field where they make warfighters and the nation safer.”



Moore has a distinguished career in the Department of Defense’s Chemical and Biological Defense Program. From 2007 through 2016, Moore served in various roles at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) including as chief of the Advanced and Emerging Threat Division in DTRA’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department.



His other Army assignments sent him to the Armed Forces Medical Intelligence Center as the Defense Intelligence Agency’s senior scientific and technical intelligence officer for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear medical countermeasures worldwide, and to the U.S. Army Forensic Toxicology Drug Testing Laboratory, Fort Meade, Md. where he served as commander and lab director.



Moore’s educational achievements include a doctorate in neurophysiology from Meharry Medical College in 1992; and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Fisk University in 1987. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant through the U.S. Army R.O.T.C. at Vanderbilt University in 1987.