    Commissary event brings math to life

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Leader Staff Reports
    The Fort Jackson Commissary was abuzz with students and their families using grocery shopping as a real world way to increase their mathematical skills.

    “I am a huge proponent of connecting learning to real-life,” said Bronson Shanley, an educational technologist with C.C. Pinckney Elementary School. “Students often ask in math classes, ‘When will we ever use this?’

    “Math Night at the Commissary is a great opportunity for students to make real-world connections and help them engage in the classroom.
    While explaining to a student how to calculate the cost per load for laundry detergent, the conversation came up about the different ways to problem solve, and how it directly impacts monthly budgets and family purchasing decisions.”

    C.C. Pinckney Elementary School has been partnering with the Fort Jackson Commissary since 2015 for the annual Math Night to show students how they use mathematics in their everyday lives.

    “Yes, I feel having an event that brings math, students, teachers, and the families together, brings math to life,” said Jarrett Mitchell, school math interventionist. “We, altogether, have the power to make math relevant for all the grade levels, in one location. We as educators strive to teach students different math skills and critical thinking strategies to take outside the school walls and apply them to their everyday lives. I see this event along with each stakeholder’s role in making our math night successful, as a motion picture movie. When we all work together, the vision for our students becomes clear and achievable. Striving for greatness.”

    Students attending Math Night had various problems to solve based on their grade level. These included third grade students had to determine if it was more economical to purchase a name brand or generic brand cereal. Sixth grade students even had to determine which size of a product is the best purchase based on the cost per ounce.

    One family member was overheard saying, “My son had such a great time, and I also learned how much I can save buying generic.”

    The school also had many faculty and staff on site, assigned to grocery aisles, to offer families assistance.

